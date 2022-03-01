MongoDB (MDB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect MongoDB to post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MongoDB to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $381.99 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tigress Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.00.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.51, for a total transaction of $5,325,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $15,128,044.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,864 shares of company stock valued at $78,398,007 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,543,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MongoDB by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

