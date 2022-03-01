MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MDB. Tigress Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.94.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $381.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $15,128,044.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,864 shares of company stock worth $78,398,007 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,353,000 after acquiring an additional 37,116 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,390,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,904,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.