Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 34423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get Montero Mining and Exploration alerts:

Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa and South America. It explores for gold and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa Project that covers an area of 13,200 hectares located in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.