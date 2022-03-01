Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.06.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MEG traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 413,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.50.

In related news, Director Janet Risi Field acquired 7,275 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.