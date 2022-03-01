Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06. Moody’s posted earnings per share of $4.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $12.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $12.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.69 to $14.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.27.

Shares of MCO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $322.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,904. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $275.99 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.