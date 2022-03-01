Morgan Stanley Boosts Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target to GBX 120

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 100 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.61) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPYYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

Get Centrica alerts:

OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.07. 9,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,147. Centrica has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.