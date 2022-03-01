Morgan Stanley Boosts Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target to GBX 120

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 100 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.61) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPYYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.
OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.07. 9,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,147. Centrica has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44.
Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.
