Morgan Stanley Cuts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $180.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.87% from the stock’s previous close.

ETN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN stock traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.92. 41,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,383. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.22. Eaton has a 1-year low of $131.30 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 830,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,499,000 after buying an additional 28,945 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $577,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.