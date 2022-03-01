Morgan Stanley Cuts National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target to $65.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.87% from the stock’s current price.

EYE has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.89.

Shares of National Vision stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.34. 8,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.64. National Vision has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in National Vision by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,920,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,146,000 after buying an additional 1,087,551 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in National Vision by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in National Vision by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 127,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in National Vision by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 43,234 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

