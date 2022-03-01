Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,513,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 131,991 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $26,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,718,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,772,000 after purchasing an additional 327,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMX. Bank of America cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE AMX opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

