Morgan Stanley Raises Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Price Target to GBX 185

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 175 ($2.35) to GBX 185 ($2.48) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 180 ($2.42) to GBX 185 ($2.48) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock remained flat at $$2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

