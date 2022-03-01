Morgan Stanley Trims Dürr (OTC:DUERF) Target Price to €42.00

Dürr (OTC:DUERF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €44.00 ($49.44) to €42.00 ($47.19) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nord/LB raised shares of Dürr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dürr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of DUERF stock traded down $7.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23. Dürr has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15.

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

