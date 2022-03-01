Morgan Stanley Trims Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Target Price to $140.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRTX. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.18.

MRTX stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.15. 3,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,168. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.82. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $81.54 and a 52 week high of $207.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $266,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $607,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 26,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 2,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

