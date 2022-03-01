Morgan Stanley Upgrades Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) to “Equal Weight”

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RTMVY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rightmove in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.86) to GBX 650 ($8.72) in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $650.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

