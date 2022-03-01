Morguard (TSE:MRC) PT Raised to C$180.00

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Morguard from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Morguard stock traded down C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$132.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$132.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$134.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.36. Morguard has a twelve month low of C$106.80 and a twelve month high of C$158.01.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

