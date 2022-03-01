Morguard (TSE:MRC) PT Raised to C$200.00

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on Morguard from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Morguard stock traded down C$0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$132.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.36, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$132.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$134.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.38. Morguard has a 1-year low of C$106.80 and a 1-year high of C$158.01.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

