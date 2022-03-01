Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Short Interest Update

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the January 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $820,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 479,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 379,400 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the second quarter worth $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MACA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,740. Moringa Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

