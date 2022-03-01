Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Muncy Bank Financial’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Shares of MYBF opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. Muncy Bank Financial has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $42.50.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides personal banking, business banking, credit lines, real estate and financial services. It operates through the Community Banking segment. The company was founded on November 1, 1893 and is headquartered in Muncy, PA.

