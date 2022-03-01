Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Insider Jayne B. Hart Sells 10,500 Shares

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MYGN stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.50. 496,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,102. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.16 and a beta of 1.56. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $36.95.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,318,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,317,000 after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,089,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,051,000 after purchasing an additional 54,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.