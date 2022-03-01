Myriad Price Down 28% This Week (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Myriad has a total market cap of $654,637.05 and $286.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded 28% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000111 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,817,441,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

