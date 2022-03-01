NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $48.30

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.30 ($0.65) and traded as low as GBX 42.85 ($0.57). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 44.13 ($0.59), with a volume of 56,538 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78. The company has a market cap of £20.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51.
About NAHL Group (LON:NAH)
