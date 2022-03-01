Naka Bodhi Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $588,053.39 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $588,053.39 and approximately $23,137.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00042159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,908.49 or 0.06585373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,065.28 or 0.99772097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00046966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

