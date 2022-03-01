Nampak (OTCMKTS:NPKLY) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Nampak Limited (OTCMKTS:NPKLY – Get Rating) were up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.

About Nampak (OTCMKTS:NPKLY)

Nampak Ltd. engages in the manufacture of packaging products. It offers Nampak Metals, Nampak Glass, Nampak Paper, Nampak Plastics, and Nampak Inspection and Coding Solutions. Nampak Metals produces aluminium and tinplate beverage cans for the alcoholic beverage, carbonated soft drink, fruit juice, energy drink, vegetables juice and ice tea markets.

