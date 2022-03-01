Nampak (OTCMKTS:NPKLY) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Nampak Limited (OTCMKTS:NPKLY – Get Rating) were up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.
About Nampak (OTCMKTS:NPKLY)
