Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.45. Napco Security Technologies shares last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 157,131 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

