Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,019,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,966 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.61% of Nasdaq worth $196,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,548,000 after purchasing an additional 139,886 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $309,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 426.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 26,683 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Argus raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.73.

Nasdaq stock opened at $171.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.57 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,018 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

