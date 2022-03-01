National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Increased to C$118.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTIOF. Barclays cut National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised National Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins cut National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.82.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.15.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

