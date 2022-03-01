National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Raised to C$118.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTIOF. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, December 3rd. lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

NTIOF opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average of $79.15. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $63.26 and a 52-week high of $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.15.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

