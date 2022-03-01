National Bankshares Boosts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$66.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.18.

Shares of TSE TOY traded down C$1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$45.36. The company had a trading volume of 227,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,125. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.53. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$31.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

