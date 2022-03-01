National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) is RK Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

RK Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the period. National Beverage makes up 9.1% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RK Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of National Beverage worth $10,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in National Beverage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.79. 414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,528. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $64.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.80.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $283.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

About National Beverage (Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.