National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.50

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $776.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NESR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 47.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,949,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 631,569 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter worth about $7,575,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 247,772.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 478,201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1,500.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 411,764 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after acquiring an additional 355,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

