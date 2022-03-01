National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,731,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.8% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Bank of America worth $413,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

