National Pension Service Buys 6,785 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $177,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $3,224,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 346,217 shares of company stock valued at $45,765,106 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $123.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.65. The company has a market capitalization of $147.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.