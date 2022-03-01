National Pension Service Buys 7,196 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,179,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.6% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Pfizer worth $308,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $263.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

