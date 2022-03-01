National Pension Service Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

National Pension Service cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Broadcom worth $263,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,198,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 15,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $18,879,609,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $587.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $603.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.70. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $240.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

