National Pension Service Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,161,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of UnitedHealth Group worth $453,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Truist Financial upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $475.87 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $332.67 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $447.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.46.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

