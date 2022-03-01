National Pension Service Has $141.39 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

National Pension Service cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of S&P Global worth $141,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,581 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 357.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after buying an additional 451,827 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 173.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,952,000 after buying an additional 404,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,856,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,005,000 after buying an additional 294,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $375.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $422.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.88. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $325.50 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.75.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.