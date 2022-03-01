National Pension Service Has $141.39 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

National Pension Service cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of S&P Global worth $141,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,581 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 357.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after buying an additional 451,827 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 173.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,952,000 after buying an additional 404,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,856,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,005,000 after buying an additional 294,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SPGI stock opened at $375.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $422.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.88. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $325.50 and a one year high of $484.21.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.75.
S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
