National Pension Service Has $400.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,367,424 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 0.8% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Walt Disney worth $400,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,970,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,052,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $148.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.44 and its 200-day moving average is $162.18. The stock has a market cap of $270.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

