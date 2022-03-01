National Pension Service Has $450.25 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Home Depot worth $450,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 5,669 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 756,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,306,000 after buying an additional 89,186 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $315.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

