National Pension Service Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $152,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

ISRG opened at $290.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.46 and a 200 day moving average of $335.30. The stock has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

