National Pension Service Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,107,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Coca-Cola worth $268,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $891,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 342,583 shares of company stock valued at $20,678,423. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $62.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

