National Pension Service Invests $149.26 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,448,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $149,257,000. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of General Electric as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 605.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 78,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.69.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $95.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.37. General Electric has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

