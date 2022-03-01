National Pension Service Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

National Pension Service decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,009 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Union Pacific worth $169,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $245.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $256.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.