National Pension Service Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,787,909 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.06% of Walmart worth $249,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,419,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $57,038,616.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $40,233,539.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,082,499 shares of company stock worth $987,780,216. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

WMT stock opened at $135.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $374.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

