National Pension Service Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

National Pension Service reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,906 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 0.7% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of PayPal worth $364,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 48.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,226 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $111.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.32. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.50 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.