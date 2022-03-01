National Pension Service Reduces Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

National Pension Service reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,181,699 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 26,195 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Abbott Laboratories worth $257,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,991,000 after acquiring an additional 36,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $120.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,653 shares of company stock valued at $9,463,946 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

