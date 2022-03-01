National Pension Service Sells 12,371 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

National Pension Service lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,371 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of CVS Health worth $151,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $2,950,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $2,867,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 310,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CVS stock opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.36 and its 200 day moving average is $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $111.25.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.
CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.
