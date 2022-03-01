National Pension Service Sells 1,781 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

National Pension Service lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,399 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.7% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Adobe worth $363,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Adobe by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $467.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.81 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $513.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $593.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

