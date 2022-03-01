National Pension Service Sells 3,095 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,831 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.7% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Netflix worth $354,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,092,150,000 after acquiring an additional 616,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $247,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $394.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $475.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $567.02. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.46 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

