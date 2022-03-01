National Pension Service Sells 4,207 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

National Pension Service cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $285,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,199 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $544.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $598.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

