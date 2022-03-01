National Pension Service Sells 666 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

National Pension Service reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of ServiceNow worth $159,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,408 shares of company stock worth $21,057,072. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $579.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $115.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.71, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

