National Pension Service Sells 7,830 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

National Pension Service decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of American Tower worth $161,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,112,721,000 after buying an additional 157,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,155,000 after buying an additional 179,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in American Tower by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,229,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,653,000 after purchasing an additional 227,697 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Tower by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,173,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $226.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.80 and a 200-day moving average of $269.66.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.06%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.93.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

